Many schools in Soweto are ready to reopen

"We thought today we were going to welcome the pupils. We have everything that is needed for the opening. We have about 120 pupils and they will each get two masks and a soap. All our blocks have a sanitising machine. It is most unfortunate that we are dealing with an unknown pandemic and we can't say we are fully ready," he said.

The official said the SMTs and teachers that reported for duty were pre-screened.

The situation was the same at Sapebuso Primary School. The classes had already been cleaned and fumigated.

A non-teaching staff member said the cleaning of classes started on Thursday.

"They took out all the desks and chairs and thoroughly mopped the classes. This week we will be trained on how to observe social distancing.

"Our main concern at the moment is that we have a shortage of cleaners as the classes have to be cleaned twice a day," she said.