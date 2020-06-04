South Africa

Be warned: Thandi Modise is not soliciting 'donations' by e-mail

By TimesLIVE - 04 June 2020 - 20:11
National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has warned against scammers using her name. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise is not sending out e-mails asking prospective “donors” to deposit money into a cousin’s bank account.

Modise’s office said on Thursday it had “noted with concern the circulation of a fraudulent e-mail, purporting to be from her” asking for money.

“The fraudulent e-mail claims that she is having problems with her bank account and is unable to make withdrawals, and asks prospective donors to deposit money into a cousin’s account,” said her office in a statement.

“Similar scams, aimed at duping unsuspecting people into donating money into a fraudulent 'European Development Fund', did the rounds last year. Other scammers promised e-mail recipients that Ms Modise will connect them to ‘international funders’ in exchange for an upfront payment.

“We urge the public, including the acquaintances of Ms Modise, to remain vigilant and not fall prey to these repugnant scam merchants.”

Treat any e-mail or text — particularly those sent from fake social media accounts requesting or promising money — with suspicion, her office added.

X