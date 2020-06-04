Another Pick n Pay in Durban closes after worker tests positive for Covid-19

Last week the Pick n Pay store at Musgrave Centre was closed after a manager tested positive for the virus. The store has since reopened.

“The staff member’s close contacts were immediately traced and they were sent home to self-quarantine for the required period.

“As a precaution, the remainder of the store staff who were not in close contact with the staff member have been screened by health practitioners.

“A specialist cleaning team has deep cleaned and sanitised the store. We liaised closely with the health authorities and will reopen the store tomorrow,” said Pick n Pay.

It added that it was cleaning its stores “even more rigorously” and that all staff were screened for symptoms before they start work.