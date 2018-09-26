Pollution of rivers widespread, SAHRC told

The department of water and sanitation has warned that the pollution of rivers should not be seen as something that is facing small municipalities only but also the metros in Gauteng.

The department's regional head, Sibusiso Mthembu, told Sowetan on Wednesday that all the three metros – Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni - are also guilty of polluting natural water in the province.

Mthembu said most of the municipalities in the province struggle with planning and maintenance of water infrastructure. This has a direct impact on the ability of the municipalities to deal with water pollution in the province.

“We have metros that are struggling. We have Hartbeespoort Dam which is largely polluted by the three metros. You can tell that the problem is not only limited to the smaller municipalities but also you have similar problems [in other municipalities] but maybe not [as] widely reported as in Emfuleni … we are dealing with these hotspots across the province. In Hammanskraal about two weeks ago, the community was up in arms saying they can’t drink the water due to the condition of the water – smelly, foamy and has worms. So it is not just Emfuleni but it is a wider problem.