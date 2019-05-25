South Africa

Gauteng metros hit with water restrictions

By Mpumzi Zuzile - 25 May 2019 - 13:26
Residents in high-lying areas in the City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane will experience a reduced water supply from Saturday, Rand Water announced.
Residents in high-lying areas in the City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane will  experience a reduced water supply from Saturday, Rand Water announced.
Image: iStock

Residents in high-lying areas in the City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane will  from Saturday experience a reduced water supply, Rand Water announced.

Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale confirmed the water regulator was implementing water restrictions due to  higher than normal water consumption - coupled with below average dam levels - in the three Gauteng metros.

In a statement, Mohale said the 25% reduction in supply was a consequence of higher than normal demand resulting in average storage capacity dropping below 60% in some reservoirs like Brakfontein, Klipfontein, and Hartebeeshoek.

Load-shedding & water cuts: Joburg makes plans for 'worst-case scenario'

Contingency plans to ensure the provision of essential services are being drawn up by the City of Johannesburg as it tries to mitigate the crippling ...
News
2 months ago

“Our reservoirs are currently sitting at just 40% and our policy is to maintain levels of between 60% and 80%. Areas in high-lying areas will be affected first as the pressure to pump water to their areas is low. These restrictions are to ensure we don’t cut water completely,” said Mohale.

He said all its customers were informed of the need to reduce water consumption and use water sparingly.

He was unsure when the situation would be expected to return to normal.

Mohale however revealed that mines and big industries would not be affected by the water restrictions as they received water directly from Rand Water.

In March, the City of Johannesburg instituted level 1 water restrictions, this after the Vaal Dam – Gauteng’s largest water source – dipped under 70% ahead of the usually-dry winter season.

Water supply at Gauteng metros hit by pumping station fire

Rand Water has urged Gauteng residents to use water sparingly following damage to pump at the Palmiet pumping station
News
5 months ago

Level 1 restrictions include:

  • No watering of garden or plants with a hosepipe is forbidden.
  • Residents are not allowed to hose down paved areas,
  • On sports fields, only the watering of cricket pitches, golf course greens and bowling greens are permitted for two hours per day, twice per week. 
  • No backwashing of swimming pools

Ekurhuleni Spokesperson Themba Gadebe  confirmed that they were aware of the water restrictions.

“We have allowed Rand Water to deal with the matter and communicate with the communities,” said Gadebe.

A snapshot of current water levels.
A snapshot of current water levels.
Image: Supplied by Rand Water

Not voting is not an option, vote for morality and justice

May 8 would have marked the end of the unfortunate second term of president Jacob Zuma.
Opinion
2 weeks ago

North West town's dry taps finally flowing

Residents of a North West town will now have free water after years of dry taps and travelling distances to fetch or buy water.
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
Pedestrian throws rock into truck's windscreen in KZN
X