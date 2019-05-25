Gauteng metros hit with water restrictions

“Our reservoirs are currently sitting at just 40% and our policy is to maintain levels of between 60% and 80%. Areas in high-lying areas will be affected first as the pressure to pump water to their areas is low. These restrictions are to ensure we don’t cut water completely,” said Mohale.

He said all its customers were informed of the need to reduce water consumption and use water sparingly.

He was unsure when the situation would be expected to return to normal.

Mohale however revealed that mines and big industries would not be affected by the water restrictions as they received water directly from Rand Water.

In March, the City of Johannesburg instituted level 1 water restrictions, this after the Vaal Dam – Gauteng’s largest water source – dipped under 70% ahead of the usually-dry winter season.