News

Lesotho former first lady arrested in murder case

By Reuters - 03 June 2020 - 13:11
Former Lesotho prime minister Thomas Thabane with his wife Maesaiah Thabane at the funeral of his first wife Lipolelo Thabane.
Former Lesotho prime minister Thomas Thabane with his wife Maesaiah Thabane at the funeral of his first wife Lipolelo Thabane.
Image: SUPPLIED

Lesotho's former first lady, Maesaiah Thabane, was arrested on Wednesday over the murder of the previous wife of her husband and former prime minister, Thomas Thabane, police said.

Lesotho's Appeal Court revoked her bail last week on suspicion that procedure was not followed correctly when her bail was granted.

Thabane was transferred to court, where she wore a fur coat and black protective anti-coronavirus mask, a Reuters witness said.

The date for a new bail application was set as June 6.

Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of Lipolelo Thabane, her love rival, who was shot dead near her home in Lesotho's capital, Maseru, in June, 2017. Maesaiah Thabane was released on bail in February.

Lipolelo was estranged from Thomas Thabane at the time of the murder.

The case had been causing growing political instability in the independent mountain kingdom of 2 million people encircled by South Africa before Thomas Thabane resigned as prime minister last month.

He is also a suspect in the murder. He denies any involvement and has yet to be formally charged. 

'No! No! I did not kill my wife,' says Thomas Thabane

On the cusp of stepping down, Lesotho's embattled prime minister has denied in an interview with AFP any role in the murder of his estranged wife, a ...
News
3 weeks ago

Lesotho's murdered first lady agreed to divorce on day she died - sources

Hours before she was shot dead on the outskirts of the capital, Lesotho's former first lady, Lipolelo Thabane, made a surprising decision.
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Lockdown level 3: All you need to know
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X