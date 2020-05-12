Ekurhuleni mayor's office places Malaika Mahlatsi on ice

An employee in the office of City of Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina, Malaika Mahlatsi, has been issued with a notice of intention to suspend her for allegedly contravening the Municipal Systems Act.

The announcement was made by the city through a media statement which added that her suspension would be with full pay.

This is following allegations made on social media by Mahlatsi’s jilted ex-boyfriend during a public spat following their break up.

The man posted an audio clip of a conversation between him and Mahlatsi in which she is heard making claims that Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina wants to decrease salaries of staff members of the municipality without consultation."

The office of the executive mayor has noted with great concern the circulation of an alleged audio recording of Ms Mahlatsi on social media, in which she claims that the executive mayor decreased the salaries of staff members in Municipality without consultation," read a media release of the city.