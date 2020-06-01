'Time to rethink mass testing strategy'

Instead of mass screening and testing, the NHLS wants testing to be prioritised.

"That's why we are asking the minister, to say, let us revise the strategy and we have been asking for it that let us revise the strategy and manage the number of tests that are coming to the laboratory until such a time that the country has got enough kits to be able to do what needs to be done," Dlamini said.

Dlamini said they have asked Mkhize to review the mass testing strategy as, currently, the identified positive cases were way too low for the number of tests that are being done.

He said only in the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape where they currently getting a sufficient number of positive cases per number of tests which was between 18% and 20% as opposed to everywhere else where that number drops to below 1%.

"We are saying let us prioritise them, we are not saying let us stop testing. We are saying that let us be smart about it.

"Let's just not go fishing and say we want to go to Soweto and test 100,000 people. Let us choose the ones that are most likely infected.

"The ones who are in hospitals should be tested first, the ones who have pneumonia, the ones who are very sick should be tested, confirmed and treated immediately."

As it stands, the NHLS receives up to 40,000 samples for testing a day but can only process up to 25,000 in 24 hours.

"There's a global shortage of kits, there's an increased demand in testing. We moved much earlier to community testing at the same time there was a sudden global shortage of testing kits.