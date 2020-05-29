Gauteng's train services plan derailed by committee

"Some of the corridors on level 2 will not have to wait for the official announcement [from government] but it will depend on the readiness internally to start the service," Mpondo said.

He said the agency would need about four to five days to prepare for the opening of train services.

"Our numbers speak to a limited service of around 3,000 commuters, which is about 30% of commuters that we would be transporting ordinarily. Our assumption of getting to that 30% is based on 1.5m social distancing measure. We will be looking at a train schedule of about 16 train sets per day. We're stopping at about eight stations, which is reduced to what we would normally do," he said.

"In terms of the schedule, we're looking at operating during the peak period from five to nine in the morning and three to seven in the afternoon. If we were to move to a full service, it would take us to the whole day, which is five in the morning to seven in the evening."

There will be a 30-minute period dedicated to sanitising the train at the end of the corridor trip before beginning another one.

Mpondo said additional marshals and security guards would be deployed at the stations and ticket sales point to implement lockdown regulations. Prasa has also requested support from police to enable it to provide a safe environment.

"Knowing the overcrowding that normally happens in our trains, social distancing is one area that we will pay attention to, to avoid being a conveyor of the virus," he said.