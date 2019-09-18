Sandton Gautrain station hauls City of Joburg to court over water supply

“… the continuous disconnection of water supply to the Sandton Gautrain station hub is a massive safety risk and one dare not even consider consequence of a fire breaking out in the Sandton Gautrain station hub, especially underground and with no water available in fire hydrants to extinguish it. This may undoubtedly lead to the loss of human life,” they said.

In their court papers, Cedar Park argue that the City’s claim that they have not paid a cent in the past six years since taking ownership of the property in 2013 was factually incorrect as ownership was only transferred to them in 2015.

Cedar Park also argues that it was incorrectly billed by the City by “unilaterally and without explanation increased the factor by which it calculates property rates allegedly due on the property by a mammoth 1,500% in August 2018”.

“This resulted in the amount charged… escalating from approximately R25,000 per month to R360,000 per month,” its papers read.

Cedar Park attached correspondence from June last year with an official from City of Johannesburg in which they raise concerns about an abrupt change in the property’s consumption levels that were said to have been multiplied.

The City’s official, Snethemba Yenga acknowledges the error and amends the invoice to factor by 1.

At the core of disagreements between the two parties is an agreement that the City will reimburse or not charge Cedar Park for other parts of the property as they are owned by the City. They argue that the City has so far charged them R5,8m for parts of the property that are owned by the City.

According to Cedar Park, there were also discrepancies and no clarity around what was owed to the City as the tax invoice statements received from the City show a significant decrease of about R5,8m.