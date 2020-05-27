More help needed for schools

Perhaps the most reassuring part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Sunday was that no parent would be forced to take their child to school come June 1.

This week schools across the country are preparing for the return of pupils from next Monday.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is being delivered at some schools while others, more so those in remote areas, continue to wait in despair.

Many schools are counting the cost of the destruction left behind by thugs who vandalised and stole their property during the weeks of a hard lockdown.