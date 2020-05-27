'Do not go to school tomorrow,' 5 KZN unions tell teachers

Premier Sihle Zikalala announced on Sunday that the province's 90,057 teachers and support staff, who were expected to report back to school on Monday, would now only return on Thursday citing the non-readiness of schools.

Naptosa provincial CEO Thirona Moodley confirmed to TimesLIVE on Wednesday that the statement — the first joint statement from five unions in the province — was legitimate and that all listed unions were on board with the advice to teachers to stay away from schools.

According to the unions, it had received information that most schools were not adequately equipped for the safe return on teachers.

“To ascertain that the workplace is conducive to receive education workers, as unions we collected information across the province as evidence of the true yet disturbing state of affairs in our schools,” they said.

“Information gathered paints a horribly bleak picture in that, contrary to claims made by the department, many schools have not been provided with adequate PPEs in relation to school populace.”

The unions claimed that the 13 schools that were visited by KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu on Wednesday “were given almost everything”.

“This is very unfortunate as we observe that some are using our schools to popularise themselves more than improving the condition of our schools. All schools, save a pocket of five in some district which the MEC visited, have no hand washing basins installed. Few water tanks delivered in the poor and rural schools were not installed for use hence no water could be loaded,” they said.