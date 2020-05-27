Alarm sounded over spray tunnels at some transport hubs, private schools

Is compelling commuters and schoolchildren to walk through booths or tunnels which spray them with disinfectant really necessary as an anti-Covid-19 measure? Pretoria-based microbiologist Dr Lucia Anelich thinks not. Nor does the World Health Organisation (WHO) advise it.

The WHO issued an advisory recently saying the spraying of people with disinfectants in booths or chambers was “not recommended under any circumstances”.

Booths have been erected at some Gautrain stations and a few taxi ranks as well as in some private schools in preparation for the phased return of pupils on June 1.

“This practice could be physically and psychologically harmful and would not reduce an infected person’s ability to spread the virus through droplets or contact,” the WHO said. “Even if someone who is infected with Covid-19 goes through a disinfection tunnel or chamber, as soon as they start speaking, coughing or sneezing they can still spread the virus.”