'Hands off Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma': SACP

The South African Communist Party has come out in support of co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma amid criticism of her stance on the cigarette ban.

“[Comrade] Dlamini-Zuma is being singled out from the cabinet and attacked for decisions that have been taken collectively by the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) and the cabinet,” the party said in a statement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, it added, had consistently explained and clarified the matter of cabinet decisions during the lockdown period.

“There can be no other conclusion than that the attacks on Dr Dlamini-Zuma are underpinned by dubious intentions. The agenda comprises a drive to project the cabinet as divided and pit the president against the minister or vice versa,” SACP spokesperson, Alex Mashilo, said in a statement.