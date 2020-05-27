Take your umhlonyane, but no evidence it can cure Covid-19: Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has reacted to the use of umhlonyane to defeat flu, saying indeed this was true as he also grew up drinking it. However, he cautioned against beliefs that the plant known as artemisia could cure Covid-19.

The popularity of umhlonyane has risen to prominence during the Covid-19 outbreak after claims emanating from Madagascar that the plant can defeat the coronavirus.

In South Africa, following the reports from the Island, debate has been raging on social media about umhlonyane. The first high-profile South African to back it was Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, who had contracted coronavirus and revealed that umhlonyane was among the remedies that helped him recover.