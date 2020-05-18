Tourism operators urged to pursue all relief on offer

In the face of enormous uncertainty brought about by the outbreak of coronavirus, small business owners struggling to stay afloat have expressed mixed feelings about accessing funding from the government.

The government has availed relief to registered tourism employees through the Unemployment Insurance Fund, while operators are hoping to get slice of funding from department of small business development.

The relief is meant to keep both businesses and workers above water during the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

Sakhumzi Maqubela, owner of Sakhumzi Restaurant in Soweto, said he applied for help but it had not yet come through.

"We've applied to the UIF and we are waiting for them to come back about our application. We have also applied for relief from the tourism department. We e-mailed all the required documents. The only response we got was that AfriForum is fighting them, therefore, they cannot release the funds," he said.

Nombeko Rwaxa and Paula Majola, who run accommodation establishments on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, are also waiting for state relief.

"We have applied to the department of tourism and are still waiting for a response.

"They told us that we have to wait for the AfriForum court case," Rwaxa said.