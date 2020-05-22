R20 ticket bags online player nearly R17m in lottery jackpot win

An online Lotto player has won nearly R17m, lottery operator Ithuba said on Friday.

The person purchased several Lotto tickets on May 16.

“The Lotto winner bagged an impressive R16,826,525, one of the biggest Lotto jackpots for 2020,” Ithuba said.

“The player used the national lottery website www.nationallottery.co.za to play the winning numbers 08, 10, 15, 27, 30, 49 and bonus number 06. The winner played two tickets on the day, one for R40 using the manual selection method and another for R20 to play the quick pick method, which was the winning ticket,” Ithuba said.

The winner will be able to claim the prize only once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted, joining a growing list of millionaires waiting to claim from Ithuba.

The lottery operator said since the sale of tickets at local outlets was halted, many punters were placing bets online.

“Since the national lockdown was announced, online player participation has increased, with more than 900,000 registered players now,” said Ithuba.