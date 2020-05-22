Is the coronavirus mutating, and what does this mean for the future?

Dr Jinal Bhiman, a principal medical scientist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, said the Covid-19 virus is not unusual in its ability to mutate, as all viruses do so.

“However, perhaps luckily for us, Sars-CoV-2 mutates relatively slowly, and currently, these viruses circulating globally have not diversified enough to form distinct strains,” she said.

Recently, an unpublished and unreviewed preprint study from researchers at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in the US resulted in a media frenzy by claiming that a mutation has increased the transmissibility of the virus. Bhiman said this is a serious overstatement as the evidence is just not strong enough to support such claims.

Dr Susan Louw, a Dettol key opinion leader and haematopathologist at the National Health Laboratory Service in SA, said mutations in viruses are very random, and the frequency of mutations varies across viruses.

“For example, the flu virus is very prone to mutate all the time. Every season the virus looks slightly different compared to the previous season,” she said. “What we have observed with the Covid virus is that it does not mutate or change very rapidly.”

Not all mutations are beneficial to a virus. Some mutations may make the virus less virulent, or less capable of infecting the next host, or may even make the virus less capable of inducing serious disease in the next host. However, mutations can also have the opposite effect, making the virus more aggressive. At this stage, it is still unclear what these mutations will mean for Covid-19.

“We don’t really know but it seems as though the Covid virus does not mutate as rapidly, for example, as the ordinary flu virus does. It also seems as though the mutations do not lend a lot of additional virulence to the virus,” said Louw.