Latest lotto millionaire spent R1,000 on ticket

By Naledi Shange - 19 May 2020 - 13:47
Someone out there spent R1,000 on lottery tickets, and it paid off.

Ithuba on Tuesday announced this lottery player had won more than R19m in last week’s lottery draw.

According to Ithuba, the winning ticket was bought at the Rietfontein Pavillion Centre in Pretoria, Gauteng.

The person struck lucky after betting on the Lotto Plus 2 game.

The winning numbers were 14, 20, 32, 34, 44, 50 and the bonus ball was 18.

The winner selected these numbers through the quick pick method.

With the sale of lottery tickets only  permitted through online sales during the coronavirus lockdown, Ithuba explained how the winner had managed to buy the winning ticket at a retail outlet.

Kindly note the winner played for future draws before retailers were not permitted to sell tickets,” Ithuba said.

Ithuba has called on  players to purchase their tickets through its online platforms.

