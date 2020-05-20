State told not to 'misuse' data from new Covid-19 grant recipients

The protection of personal information of the vulnerable people who have applied for - and been approved for - the special Covid-19 social relief of distress grant should be paramount.

Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker, national advocacy manager at the Black Sash, said on Wednesday that there must be heightened vigilance against the possibility of any misuse of the personal information of grant applicants and beneficiaries.

"If personal information is compromised, it can be used to steal grant money or make unauthorised or unlawful deductions from social grants. This simply cannot be allowed to happen," Abrahams-Fayker said.