South Africa

Man arrested after 6-year-old raped inside North West supermarket

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 12 May 2020 - 16:06
A 24-year-old suspect was arrested by police in connection with the rape of a six-year-old girl who had been sent to a supermarket in Hebron.
A 24-year-old suspect was arrested by police in connection with the rape of a six-year-old girl who had been sent to a supermarket in Hebron. 
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

A 24-year-old man was arrested following the rape of a six-year-old girl who had been sent to a supermarket in Itsoseng section in Hebron.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said the man was arrested at the weekend. 

“According to information available at this stage, the victim was sent by her mother to the local supermarket on May 5 2020. Upon arrival of the victim at the shop, the suspect allegedly undressed and raped her. 

"After the ordeal the victim went home and reported the incident to her mother,” she said. 

Myburgh said further investigations led police to the identification and apprehension of the suspect with the help of members of the community on Saturday. 

The man appeared int the Ga-Rankuwa magistrate's court on Monday and was charged with rape. He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Thursday for a formal bail application.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena, commended the police and members of the community for the arrest. He said crimes against women and children are a national priority.

Girl, 15, raped over period of several months

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a young girl from Klerksdorp, in the North West over a period of several months.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Lockdown business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service in Olievenhoutbosch
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
X