Mpumalanga man sentenced to two life terms for raping stepdaughter

The KwaMhlanga regional court in Mpumalanga has sentenced a 42-year-old man to two life terms for raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

The rapes, according to the National Prosecuting Authority, occurred in 2015.

“The court heard that the victim’s mother went to attend traditional-ceremony training when these incidents happened,” said Monica Nyuswa, spokesperson for the Mpumalanga director of public prosecutions. “The accused took the victim to his parental home where the first incident happened and again on their way back, he pulled off the road and forcefully raped her under a bridge. The victim reported the ordeal to her sister and her mother and the authorities were alerted,” Nyuswa said.

In court, the man denied the allegations and disputed DNA evidence linking him to the rapes.

“Asking the court for a harsh sentence, the state emphasised the seriousness of the offence and that it was committed against a child by her own stepfather who was supposed to protect and care for her in the absence of her mother. The state submitted that there were no substantial or compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed sentence of life,” Nyuswa said.

The man was deemed unfit to possess a firearm and unsuitable to work with children.

“The court further ordered that the name of the accused be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders and that his employer be notified,” said Nyuswa.