You can run, walk and cycle under level 4 - but under strict conditions

"You can cycle, you can run, you can walk."

This is according to cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Wednesday night, as she detailed what movements were allowed under level 4 lockdown restrictions, which kick in from Friday.

"You can leave and go and exercise," said Dlamini-Zuma, adding that this was said by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

"Under these regulations, you can cycle, you can run, you can walk - but it will have to be within your neighbourhood, within 5km radius of your home. And it will not be under organised groups - you can't run as a club or a group. You can ... do it between 6am and 9am," she said.

She said that social distancing was still paramount.

Earlier in the briefing, Dlamini-Zuma said South Africans made more than 70,000 submissions to government over the proposed regulations under level 4 of the nationwide lockdown, Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Over 22,000 of these people "wanted exercise".

"We still expect everyone to be at home, and we will then mention the exceptions and that you may only leave home if you are doing to work or perform any function allowed under level 4," she said.