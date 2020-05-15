Ramaphosa worried about high infections in EC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is concerned by the rising number of Covid-19 infections in Eastern Cape, he said in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

But after receiving a thorough briefing from politicians and officials in the province, he felt it was adequately prepared to deal with the months ahead.

Ramaphosa was speaking at Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth where he was accompanied by health minister Zweli Mkhize. The president was in the province to assess the Eastern Cape's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane and health superintendent-general Thobile Mbengashe presented the province's strategy to fight the pandemic.

"We've been very concerned at national level about the rising number of infections Eastern Cape has been showing," Ramaphosa said.