Zuma: Leaders persecuting their predecessors is what breeds African dictators

Furthermore, Zuma believes former African heads of state must be well taken care of when they retire to avoid breeding dictators.

By this, he insinuates that some become dictators due to an obsession with the perks, comfort and benefits that come with the position of head of state.

“There are things that we need to get rid off, for example in Africa, this business that a president who had been in office when the other comes in, they persecute the other one which has led to people wanting to stay in power forever,” said Zuma.

“We have to avoid that, it is not good for Africa.

“Even those who leave [office], there must be sufficient care taken for them, because if care is not taken for them when they leave, that could also influence them to say 'why do I go when I can stay' so that causes difficulties.”

Zuma was concerned that Africa economically was still at the mercy of “former colonisers”, saying he had long advocated for African countries to preside over their natural resources without the help of European countries.