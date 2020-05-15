Covid-19 confirmed cases jump by 61 in a day in Gauteng

A total of 1,552 patient recoveries have been recorded.

“Out of a total of 9,854 contacts traced (these are individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19), 8,024 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated,” the provincial health department said in a statement.

According to the department, 58 people were currently hospitalised at public and private facilities.