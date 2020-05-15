Covid-19 confirmed cases jump by 61 in a day in Gauteng
Gauteng on Friday recorded 2,135 Covid-19 cases — an increase of 61 from Thursday's figure.
A total of 1,552 patient recoveries have been recorded.
“Out of a total of 9,854 contacts traced (these are individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19), 8,024 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated,” the provincial health department said in a statement.
According to the department, 58 people were currently hospitalised at public and private facilities.
The breakdown of Covid-19 cases per district is:
- Johannesburg: 1,153 positive cases, 31 new cases and 950 recoveries.
- Ekurhuleni: 460 positive cases, seven new cases and 365 recoveries.
- Tshwane: 310 positive cases, four new cases and 188 recoveries.
- Sedibeng: 31 positive cases, two new cases and recoveries.
- West Rand: 67 positive cases, two new cases and 39 recoveries.
The number of unallocated cases in the province is 114.
Fatalities remain at 24.
Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku provided a breakdown of the personal protective equipment (PPEs) the department had in stock — and the amount it had on order. He said the department has prioritised sourcing stock from local manufacturers, SMMEs and township businesses.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.