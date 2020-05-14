Soweto, Tembisa, Soshanguve identified as emerging hotspots for Covid-19 in Gauteng
Gauteng premier David Makhura on Thursday announced the changing geographical locations of Covid-19 infections in the province, saying hotspots had been moving to densely populated areas such as townships.
He said there had been clear signs of emerging hotspots in Soweto, Orange Farm, Alexandra, Kathorus, KwaThema, Tembisa, Ivory Park, Soshanguve, Ennerdale, Vanderbijlpark, Pretoria West, Houghton and Yeoville.
“Covid-19 is in the townships, this is message we want to convey. Our people in the townships should not think that Covid-19 is not for them it’s somewhere else,” he said.
Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku announced the province had recorded 2,074 confirmed cases, with 1,547 recoveries and 24 deaths.
Makhura said of the overall number of infections: “The case numbers are still low, but they can multiply in the shortest of time ... every day. When we look at the data that is coming, we’re quite concerned about the townships being the most vulnerable areas — and the informal settlements.”
Makhura said the data would assist the government to direct tracing, testing and quarantine efforts to the necessary areas.
“We will not wait until there are a thousand cases, especially in the townships, because the potential impact of one case in a township that is densely populated can be deadly in terms of the spread of infections ...”
Johannesburg has been the epicentre of the virus for several weeks. Makhura said there had been an 84% increase in the number of those who had recovered from the virus in the city.
Ekurhuleni had a recovery rate of 80% and Tshwane 61%.
The total breakdown of the cases indicate a 74% recovery rate — from 60% recorded last week.
Makhura said deaths were now at 24, from 15 last week.
