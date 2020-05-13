Western Cape outpaces Morocco as Covid-19 cases climb another 9%

The Western Cape has more coronavirus cases than Morocco, according to updated statistics on Wednesday.

Provincial cases increased in the day by 573 (9.25%) to 6,767, according to the Western Cape government Covid-19 dashboard, and deaths increased by seven to 117.

More than 93% of the new cases were in Cape Town, where Khayelitsha (927 cases, up 11.1%) has the highest per capita infection rate of 231 per 100,000 people.