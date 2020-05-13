Inspections reveal two in five workplaces flout health, safety rules

Inspections have revealed that companies and organisations allowed to operate during level 4 of the lockdown are not complying with the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

This was revealed by the department of employment and labour which expressed concern at the low rates of compliance on Wednesday.

“No wonder we still have so many workplace accidents,” said inspector-general Aggy Moila. “Given that the virus is spreading substantially, it is of great concern especially at those employers where there are long queues or people congregating. This is especially prevalent at government-related workplaces,” said Moila.

The department's inspection and enforcement service unit conducted inspections at 2,789 workplaces throughout the country between April 30 and May 8, said spokesperson Teboho Thejane.