Patel under fire from DA for 'Alice in Wonderland' clothing gazette

The government has officially gazetted regulations permitting the sale of certain items of clothing under lockdown level 4.

The detailed regulations gazetted by trade, industry and competition minister Ibrahim Patel lists all the types of clothing that will be allowed to be sold by clothing shops including underwear, socks, pyjamas, boots, slippers, closed-toe heels and flats, gym wear, jackets and other essential clothing.

The gazette goes further to give more detail on the types of tops and shirts that will be allowed including "short sleeved knit tops where promoted and displayed as worn under cardigans and knitwear”.

In the accessory category, shawls and scarves, beanies, gloves, socks, belts and headwear as some of the clothing items shops are permitted to sell. According to the gazette, electric blankets, duvets, blankets and comforters are also permitted.

“Restarting more parts of our economy is important and we are working hard to ensure that industry follow best practice to protect health and safety of all our citizens,” Patel said.