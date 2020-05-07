Rape survivor who sued police should not get damages, appeal court rules

The Supreme Court of Appeal has overturned a high court ruling that police should pay damages to a woman who was raped in Port Elizabeth nearly 10 years ago.

In December 2010, the woman — identified in court as Ms K — was abducted while walking on Kings Beach and raped repeatedly in sand dunes.

She sued the minister of police, claiming police negligence in not properly looking for her after the alarm was raised that she was missing, and demanding emotional damages for the police’s failure to investigate properly and make arrests.

Two years ago, in a landmark ruling, Port Elizabeth high court acting judge Sarah Sephton ruled in her favour, ordering that the police must pay her 40% of whatever damages claim she could prove.

While this still had to be aired at trial, she was claiming R5.8m in the summons.