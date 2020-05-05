South Africa

Girl, 15, raped over period of several months

By Iavan Pijoos - 05 May 2020 - 10:19
The 15-year-old girl from Hartbeesfontein was allegedly raped between April and August 2019.
The 15-year-old girl from Hartbeesfontein was allegedly raped between April and August 2019.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a young girl from Klerksdorp, in the North West over a period of several months.

Police Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the 15-year-old girl from Hartbeesfontein was allegedly raped between April and August 2019.

Mokgwabone said the matter was only reported to police on April 30 of this year.

The man handed himself over to police on Monday. He is expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Breaking silence, Biden says alleged sex assault 'never happened'

US presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday emphatically denied sexually assaulting a former aide, saying the alleged incident 27 years ago "never ...
News
3 days ago

The good side of lockdown: Low crime rate in SA, 7 weeks without homicide in Miami

Criminals in some of the most violent cities in the United States have been driven to ground by Covid-19, according to a report.
News
1 week ago

India doctors fight to save sight of raped seven-year-old

Doctors in India battled Friday to save the sight of a seven-year-old girl who was raped and then had her eyes damaged so she could not identify her ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘It’s scary being back’ - Joy and fear as some South Africans return to work ...
‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn
X