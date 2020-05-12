North West 'burglar' who got stuck in window now trapped behind bars

A man found dangling upside down, writhing in pain, by a bewildered home owner during an attempted break-in will remain behind bars until he applies for bail on May 15.

Lesego Tau, 39, appeared in the Klerksdorp magistrate's court on Monday for housebreaking with the intent to commit an unknown crime.

He was arrested over the weekend, stuck in the window of a house in Klerksdorp, North West.

In a video of the incident, the suspect, wearing a blue sweater, struggled to fee himself from his painful predicament, leaving bloodstains on the wall.