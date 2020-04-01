Barbara Creecy gives go-ahead for mining on 10 Western Cape beaches

Environment minister Barbara Creecy has dismissed most of the appeals against last year’s approval of vastly expanded beach mining operations on the West Coast, north of the Olifants River.

In her 35-page decision released on March 26, Creecy agreed with just two concerns raised in one of the four appeals against the government’s approval of this highly controversial proposed expansion by an Australian-owned mining company.

She has ordered two changes to the conditions of approval for the project — one of which is environmentally significant but neither of which will restrict the huge extent of the planned new mining, reported GroundUp.

In June last year, the department of mineral resources & energy (DMR) issued an Integrated Environmental Authorisation (IEA) for Australian-owned company Mineral Sands Resources to expand its current 120ha Tormin beach mining operation near Lutzville, where it extracts mineral sands like zircon, rutile, ilmenite and garnet.

The expansion will encompass 10 additional beaches to the north of the existing mine and an inland strip of old beach adjoining the existing mine, involving a total of 125ha of extended mining. There is also a 64ha expanded area for plant and infrastructure at the Tormin mine.