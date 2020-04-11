Western Cape warned to brace for heavy rain, gales and possible flooding

The Western Cape has been warned to brace for heavy rain accompanied by gale-force winds and the possibility of localised flooding.

The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre said it has been alerted by the SA Weather Service that “adverse weather conditions” are expected across large parts of the province starting late on Saturday evening and lasting till Sunday morning.

It advised that heavy rain is expected over the Cape Town, Drakenstein, Stellenbosch, Theewaterskloof and Overstrand areas.