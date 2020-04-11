South Africa

Western Cape warned to brace for heavy rain, gales and possible flooding

By sowetanlive - 11 April 2020 - 15:57
Heavy rain with gale-force winds and the possibility of localised flooding is expected over the Western Cape overnight.
Heavy rain with gale-force winds and the possibility of localised flooding is expected over the Western Cape overnight.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

The Western Cape has been warned to brace for heavy rain accompanied by gale-force winds and the possibility of localised flooding.

The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre said it has been alerted by the SA Weather Service that “adverse weather conditions” are expected across large parts of the province starting late on Saturday evening and lasting till Sunday morning.

It advised that heavy rain is expected over the Cape Town, Drakenstein, Stellenbosch, Theewaterskloof and Overstrand areas.

Hunger stalks southern Africa as climate crisis deepens

"Seeing how the maize is wilting, we may have a very bad harvest," she said.
News
1 month ago

“The public and small stock farmers are advised that the heavy rain may lead to localised flooding. In addition, gale-force northwesterly winds (65 to 75km/h) are expected between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas early tomorrow morning moderating from late morning. While strong interior winds (55-62km/h) are expected over the Breede Valley and the Central Karoo tomorrow.”

Western Cape minister of local government, environmental affairs and development planning Anton Bredell said while the province welcomes the wet weather, the concern is that the conditions may cause further challenges during this time of lockdown.

“Some of the associated risks during bad weather like this includes mudslides and informal settlement fires. Provincial as well as municipal disaster management centres are already activated for the ongoing Covid-19 situation and will remain fully operational, ready to assist in the event of a problem,” he added.

Give him a big hand! Radio presenter completes a year of handstands

After 364 handstands in 2019, Jeff Ayliffe knew there was only one place to complete his Handstand365 project.
News
3 months ago

Flood warning issued for parts of SA

The SA Weather Service on Sunday issued a flood warning for parts of the Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the North West provinces after days of heavy rain.
News
4 months ago

Flooding in Cape Town while Joburg feels the heat

Localised flooding and road closures greeted the Western Cape on Friday morning as the first of several cold fronts expected over the weekend rolled ...
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X