Covid-19 infection rate up to one in 1,000 in two areas of Cape Town
One person in every 1,000 has now been confirmed with Covid-19 in two of Cape Town's eight health subdistricts.
In Tygerberg, which includes Bellville and densely populated suburbs such as Delft, Belhar, Elsies River and Bonteheuwel, the 667 cases reported on Tuesday mean the per capita infection rate is 101 per 100,000.
In Khayelitsha, which has 474 infections, the per capita rate is 118 per 100,000. But the rate at which the infection is spreading is higher in Tygerberg.
In the past week, infections there have tripled, while in the past fortnight they have grown by 617%. In Khayelitsha, the equivalent increases are 104% and 607%.
In the Klipfontein subdistrict, which includes Philippi, Gugulethu, Nyanga, Crossroads, Heideveld and Manenberg, 43 new infections mean the per capita rate is 97 per 100,000.
The Western subdistrict, which includes the hotspot of Dunoon as well as the city centre, has a per capita rate of 94 infections per 100,000 people. But the rate of increase there in the past week is only 28%, and 96% in the past fortnight.
Cape Town has confirmed 3,246 cases of Covid-19, more than 88% of the total in the Western Cape.
Premier Alan Winde said an additional six deaths had brought the provincial total to 70 - half the national total - while 997 patients had recovered and 153 were in hospital, including 55 in high care or intensive care.
"The Western Cape data has shown that transmission among members of the community is established, and that the provincial curve is climbing at a faster rate," said Winde.
"Flattening this curve requires each and every citizen in the province to act responsibly in order to protect themselves and their loved ones - and to ensure that the sick, the elderly and the vulnerable, who will be impacted most severely, are protected."
