Western Cape travellers bring at least 56 Covid-19 cases to the Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape health department says 56 people who travelled to the province from the Western Cape have tested positive for Covid-19.

Spokesperson Sizwe Kupela said 2,090 people had been tested at the provincial borders at Tsitsikamma and Aberdeen, while 29,516 people were screened.

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said: “We understand that interprovincial travelling is allowed, but having so many people who have tested positive for Covid-19 coming to the Eastern Cape undermines the good work that we have been doing and continue doing.