Joburg motorist who 'hurled abuse' after bumper bashing is arrested
A woman recorded on video allegedly assaulting and hurling racial insults at another motorist after a Johannesburg bumper bashing incident this week has been arrested.
Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the woman was arrested in Florida on Thursday.
She is expected in court on Friday.
Siphosethu Ngomane shared a recording of the confrontation on Twitter, catching the attention of Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.
The minute-long clip started with the two exchanging words over whether Ngomane, whose vehicle was in front, had a driving licence.
“I wonder if you've got a f****n licence,” is shouted at Ngomane.
“Do you want to see it,” replied Ngomane.
“Yes, I want to see it, f****n stupid b***h,” came the reply.
The woman, seen pointing her phone at Ngomane, then approached and Ngomane's phone was dislodged from her hand.
The woman pointed a finger and fist at Ngomane. A voice can be heard threatening to "f**k you up” and using the k-word.
Masondo said Ngomane and her passenger stopped to help a motorist who was in difficulty after suffering a seizure.
“When they stopped their vehicle, another vehicle bumped them from behind,” Masondo said.
“When they got out of the car an altercation broke out between her and the woman who drove into them.”
Masondo said the incident happened on Golf Club Terrace Street in Florida on May 4.
Ngomane's boyfriend pleaded with her to ignore the woman.
Speaking afterwards, Ngomane said she had slowed down after seeing a motorist who was seemingly unwell and hit a lamp post.
Ngomane said she had stopped to help and called the police.
The footage went viral.
