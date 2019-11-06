Fugitive racist Vicki Momberg arrested

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has turned herself in to the police.

She has been evading arrest since August. Momberg, who was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria after calling a black police officer the k-word 48 times, was sentenced in 2018 to three years in prison with one year suspended.

She was meant to appear in the Randburg magistrate’s court on August 1 to start her sentence but did not arrive.

Police spokesperson Mathaphelo Peters said the arrest happened on Wednesday.

“Police can confirm that Ms Vicki Momberg on Wednesday 6 November 2019, handed herself over to the investigators at Douglasdale SAPS after a brief consultation between police and her legal representatives,” said Peters.

She added that Momberg will be handed over to the prosecuting authorities in the Randburg magistrate's court.