In March 2018‚ she was sentenced to three years in prison‚ one of which was suspended‚ on condition she was not found guilty of a similar crime within three years.

Momberg is currently out on R2‚000 bail‚ pending the outcome of her appeal. She was released in August 2018 after serving four months of a two-year sentence.

Onah told the court that Momberg had ignored several requests to get an undertaking from an advocate to represent her during the appeal in March. "I wish to bring an application to withdraw as attorney of record in the matter. We sent a letter requesting a signed brief from the said advocate but it was not forthcoming‚" said Onah.

"We have submitted all the paperwork at the high court‚ except heads of argument."

In a letter to Momberg‚ dated November 14 and read to the court‚ Onah reminded her that she had not given his office a signed copy of the brief to an advocate prepared to handle the appeal on a pro bono basis.