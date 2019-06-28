South Africa

Vicki Momberg loses appeal bid‚ now just one more chance to avoid jail

By Staff Reporter - 28 June 2019 - 11:00
Convicted racist Vicki Momberg was sentenced to two years.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday TImes

Vicki Momberg has lost her application for leave to appeal her conviction and sentence.

The High Court in Johannesburg has granted her 30 days to file an appeal against its decision - failing which she will have to report back to the Randburg Magistrate's Court which had sentenced her to two years imprisonment.

The former estate agent was convicted of crimen injuria last year for using the k-word 48 times against officers and 10111 operators trying to assist her following a smash-and-grab in 2016.

After a short stay in prison‚ Momberg has spent the past year trying to appeal both her sentence and conviction.

Momberg’s defence rested mainly in her claims that she suffered from “sane automatism”‚ meaning she had limited capacity for her actions because she was so traumatised by the smash-and-grab.

- TMG Digital

