South Africa

WATCH | 'We want cigarettes,' say inmates as fire breaks out at St Albans prison

By Kathryn Kimberley - 06 May 2020 - 15:48
Protesting Eastern Cape inmates burnt their uniforms on Tuesday night, demanding to be taken to court and given cigarettes.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Frustrated inmates at the awaiting-trial section at St Albans prison in Port Elizabeth set fire to parts of the building on Tuesday evening.

The prisoners claimed they were fed up with overcrowding, having to sleep on bathroom floors and an alleged lack of provisions to protect them against Covid-19.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the offenders burnt their uniforms, demanded to be taken to court and to be given cigarettes.

“We cannot do things outside the lockdown regulations,” he said. “Courts are managing the roll and will be issuing dates for remand detainees to appear.

“And the sale of cigarettes is not permissible under level 4 [of the lockdown].”

Nxumalo said an investigation was under way and all those involved in destroying state property would be criminally charged.

He was unsure of the extent of the damage at the time of publishing this article.

- HeraldLIVE

Shop owners refuse prison workers entry over Covid-19 fears

With coronavirus infections and the death toll due to the respiratory disease on the increase in prisons, the department of correctional services ...
News
8 hours ago

Two inmates die of Covid-19 in East London prison

Two prisoners have died of Covid-19 in an East London facility, the correctional services department said on Tuesday.
News
18 hours ago

Related articles

