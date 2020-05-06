WATCH | 'We want cigarettes,' say inmates as fire breaks out at St Albans prison

Frustrated inmates at the awaiting-trial section at St Albans prison in Port Elizabeth set fire to parts of the building on Tuesday evening.

The prisoners claimed they were fed up with overcrowding, having to sleep on bathroom floors and an alleged lack of provisions to protect them against Covid-19.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the offenders burnt their uniforms, demanded to be taken to court and to be given cigarettes.