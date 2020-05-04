Correctional services making 'all efforts' to protect staff and prisoners

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola on Monday detailed the Covid-19 statistics in the country's prisons among officials and inmates.

Lamola said there could have been a single death of an inmate in the Western Cape, although the department of health was still investigating whether the death could be classified as being due to Covid-19 or not.

In the Eastern Cape, which is the Covid-19 epicentre for the department with 91 people infected - of which 35 were officials and 56 prisoners - no new deaths occurred. Lamola added that 18 of the 91 had fully recovered.

In the Western Cape, outside the single death still under investigation, there were 49 cases - 46 officials and three inmates.

In Gauteng, home of the the country's most overcrowded prisons, there were only 11 cases as of Monday - eight officials and three inmates.