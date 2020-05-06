Shop owners refuse prison workers entry over Covid-19 fears

In the Eastern Cape the deaths of two prisoners who had contracted the virus were reported on Tuesday.

The department condemned the behaviour, adding that with all the information distributed about the virus, there was no excuse for stigmatisation.

“The department of health and other partners continue to demystify confusion, anxiety and fear among the public. Attempts to associate Covid-19 to a particular workforce can only reverse the gains the country has achieved thus far,” Nxumalo said.

The Eastern Cape has recorded 100 infections in its prisons. Thirty-five of those infected were prison officials and 65 were inmates. The province however, said it was seeing a high recovery rate. Fifty-eight recoveries had been recorded.