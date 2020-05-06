Two Gauteng pupils die in separate incidents

The horror year for the Gauteng education department has continued, with two pupils dying in separate incidents in the past week.

An eight-year-old girl from Selang Primary School and a 12-year-old boy from Lethabo Phalane Primary School died, said the department in a statement. Both schools are in Hammanskraal, Tshwane.

According to the department, the female pupil was electrocuted after touching an electric cable that was incorrectly earthed at home on Wednesday last week. She died on arrival at a local hospital.

"Sadly, the diabetic boy learner allegedly experienced complications on Tuesday [last week] at home, and was subsequently rushed to a local hospital and succumbed to his chronic ailment on Thursday," said the department.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the electrocuted pupil.

"We would like to convey our sincere condolences to both families and the school community. We pray for their strength during this time of affliction," said MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

He said both schools would facilitate memorial services of the pupils after the lockdown.