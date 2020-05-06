South Africa

Seven arrested as police seize 91 Sassa cards and nearly R200,000 cash

By Shonisani Tshikalange - 06 May 2020 - 18:19
A total of 91 Sassa cards and R191,671 in cash were seized from the seven arrested suspects.
A total of 91 Sassa cards and R191,671 in cash were seized from the seven arrested suspects.
Image: Supplied/Tshwane metro Police/Facebook

Tshwane metro police arrested seven people for alleged Sassa card fraud.

Police seized 91 Sassa cards and R191,671 in cash from the men.

They are expected to appear in court soon after being arrested at the Kolonade mall in Montana Park on Wednesday.

“The police were searching for various suspicious people at ATM machines in the mall. Upon searching two of the suspects, 13 Sassa cards and cash amounting to R32,431 was found in their possession. They were then arrested for Sassa card fraud after they could not account for the cards and the money in their possession,” said Tshwane metro police in a statement.

Five more suspects were arrested at the mall after further investigations.

“Among the suspects, one male and female were found in possession of 61 Sassa cards and cash amounting to R110,070 that they could not account for."

Sassa says payment 'glitch' resolved and grants paid out

Sassa in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed the payment system glitch which affected old age and disability grant beneficiaries has been resolved.
News
1 day ago

Grateful and anxious: mixed emotions at Sassa paypoints amid 'glitches'

The first day of Sassa pension grant payments was met with mixed emotions as some recipients received double payouts while other left empty-handed ...
News
1 day ago

Meanwhile, some Sassa beneficiaries were happy to receive their grants on Wednesday in Pretoria without any further glitches.

Lungile Mncina, who was worried about the issues that saw many beneficiaries not being paid on Monday, received all her money.

The 48-year-old withdrew her money at a shop in Atteridgville on Wednesday and said she was grateful for the additional amount given by the government for the month.

"It will help me to buy more things. I am grateful that we got the money. The only problem is the long queues," she said.

'Millions of vulnerable people' let down by grant payment glitch: SAHRC

The South African Human Rights Commission has expressed concern about the circumstances surrounding the provision of social grants to senior citizens ...
News
23 hours ago

This is how you can apply for the R350 coronavirus social relief distress fund

Banking details, proof of residence and identity number will be required for South Africans applying for the monthly R350 coronavirus social relief ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
‘It’s scary being back’ - Joy and fear as some South Africans return to work ...
X