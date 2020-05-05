'Millions of vulnerable people' let down by grant payment glitch: SAHRC

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has expressed concern about the circumstances surrounding the provision of social grants to senior citizens and people with disabilities on Monday.

"Millions of vulnerable people expected to receive their monthly grants but were confronted with a myriad of challenges created by a reported system failure or glitch, which resulted in the non-payment of grants," the commission said in a statement.

"To exacerbate the situation, a large proportion of these people were constrained to stand or sit in long queues during the Covid-19 lockdown - reportedly without adhering to social distancing guidelines, which placed them under considerable health risks."