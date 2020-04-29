This is how you can apply for the R350 coronavirus social relief distress fund

Banking details, proof of residence and identity number will be required for South Africans applying for the monthly R350 coronavirus social relief distress fund.

The government on Wednesday released the criteria to qualify for the monthly unemployment stipend during the lockdown which will be administered by the South African Social Security Agency [Sassa].

This comes after the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week that R500bn had been set aside towards assisting South Africans negatively impacted by the lockdown which he said would see an increase in social welfare grants as well as payment to those who are unemployed.

Ramaphosa said for the child grant would be increased by R300 for May, and by an additional R500 for each child caregiver for five months thereafter, an additional R250 towards all other grant recipients and R350 for those not receiving any form of grant or salary.

- All applicants must be above 18 years of age,

- Must be a South African Citizen, Permanent Resident or Refugee registered on the Home Affairs system; who are resident within the borders of the Republic of South Africa;

- must be unemployed, not receiving any form of income, social grant, unemployment insurance benefits or stipend from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme [NSFAS], among others.

Applicants must then provide, through various channels including an SMS line, WhatApp number 0600 123 456 and an e-mail address srd@sassa.gov.za , their details including proof of residential address, contact details, banking details, gender or disability, if any, full names and identity number.