What you need to know about the R350 unemployment grant and how to apply for it
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has outlined the process of applications for the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant for individuals who are unemployed.
The grant forms part of the R500bn economic and social relief measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week to support the economy and save jobs and businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Qualifying applicants will receive R350 a month over the next six months, from May until October.
Here is what you need to know:
Who qualifies
The unemployed, with no source of income at all, will receive a monthly R350 for the next six months, according to the Social Assistant Act of 2004.
Zulu said the grant will be available to South African citizens, permanent residents or refugees registered on the home affairs system who are resident within SA.
No income or stipend
Zulu said applicants must be above the age of 18, unemployed and not receiving any income, social grant or unemployment benefit. They must not qualify to receive any unemployment benefit scheme.
“Applicants should not be receiving a stipend from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and not a resident in a government-funded or subsidised institution,” she said.
What you need
Prospective applications will need to provide an ID number, name and surname as captured on their ID, their gender, disability (if applicable), banking details, contact details and proof of residence.
“For our people with no access to technology, volunteers will be trained to help applicants who cannot use technology and will be provided with gadgets to capture details on behalf of applicants,” said Zulu.
How to apply
Unemployed South Africans can apply for the R350 grant by sending a WhatsApp message to 0600-123-456 and selecting Sassa or an e-mail to SRD@sassa.gov.za.
“We are still finalising additional access channels and including SMS, self-help desks and online applications. We will give information on these soon,” said Zulu.
No back pay
Zulu said the grant will be paid from the date of approval up to the end of October, provided the qualifying criteria listed continue to be met.
“So if applicants apply in June, their payments will be from June and there will be no back pay,” she added.
