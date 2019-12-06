The thing in life is never to give up

Sometimes many things seem impossible to achieve in life only so long as one does not attempt them - we need to try and live our dreams.

Those who have tried and failed should not regard themselves as failures; they should try again until they attain their goals.

One such person who thrived against all odds is Aubrey Ndouvhada, whose 'rags to riches' tale SowetanLIVE tells.

Ndouvhada, who is from a poor background, is today the successful owner of a filling station in Botlokwa, Limpopo, where he has employed 32 people.

The 36-year-old father of three had a dream of becoming a businessman and he made sure nothing would stand in the way of achieving that dream.

After dropping out of university just two months after registering, Ndouvhada refused to be demoralised by the financial woes back home.